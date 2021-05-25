Two women killed, one injured after falling off a mountain in Bara

Two sisters were killed and their cousin sustained injuries when they fell off the mountain while collecting berries in Ghund Ghar Bar-Qamber Khel area of subdivision Bara, district Khyber on Monday.

As per local rescue sources the three women slipped from the high top hills while collecting berry and as result two sisters died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and the wounded women to Dogra hospital, Bara for medico-legal formalities, Rescue officials informed.

The deceased were identified as daughters of Niazbeen Khan, aged 15 and 30 years.

According to locals in the merged tribal belt, residents used to frequently visit mountains and gather berries from the surrounding top hills.