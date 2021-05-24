Nasir conveys good wishes to UAE official from ‘president’ Zardari, Bilawal

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah called on Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra region, at the Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, the provincial minister wrote that he conveyed good wishes of ‘President’ Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Honoured to meet His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Neyhan in his office Abu Dhabi today. His Highness is a great friend of Pakistan and i conveyed a message of good wishes from Chairman @BBhuttoZardari & President Asif Zardari for the H’H and royal family. @HamdanBinZayed pic.twitter.com/IAsfYSaQHm — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) May 24, 2021

Even, some social media users remineded of the minister that Asif Zardari is not ‘president’ but he (Asif Zardari) is now a former president. Another user asked the minister that are you inviting the Arab ruling elite to come to Pakistan for hunting.

Emirates News Agency reported that Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Al Nakheel Palace. During the meeting, it said that Sheikh Hamdan stressed the distinguished relations between Pakistan and the UAE and the UAE’s keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. The minister highlighted the profound historic ties between their countries, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by the UAE’s leadership, pointing out that his country seeks to advance its ties with the UAE, to serve their mutual interests.

He expressed his gratitude for the UAE providing constant support to the Pakistani people, as well as for launching developmental projects across various sectors in his country. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Issa Hamad Bushehab, Khadim Abdulla Aldarei, and UAE deputy consul-general in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi.