AJK approves code of conduct for elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet on Monday approved the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider chaired the meeting at the PM Secretariat. The code of conduct will be applicable for all the constituencies of Azad Kashmir and constituencies of Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan.

The cabinet approved the law for appointment from scale seven to 16 through NTS or from third party. It also approved the draft of law for setting up of special fund to extend monthly financial assistance to orphans and widows and extended the jurisdictions of civil servant act and service tribunal act to AJK council.

The cabinet approved adhoc gazetted and non gazetted employees permanent having more than five year service at their credit on the pattern of Punjab, Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.