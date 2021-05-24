GDP shocks in FY21 could surprise even more!

Hamza Kamal senior investment analysts state that many people were taken aback. According to PBS, Pakistan’s economic growth for FY21 is expected to be 3.94 percent YoY, up from –ve 0.47 percent the previous year. The expansion, which is the fastest since FY18, is expected to be broad-based, with the services sector contributing the most (+4.4 percent YoY in FY21 vs. –0.6 percent in FY20), owing to strong consumer spending following the relaxation of COVID-related restrictions and improved consumer trust, as evidenced by POS transactions, which are up +3.8 percent YoY in 1HFY21.

Final numbers are expected to cross 4.5% mark on FY21. Although the latest announcement of 3.94 percent YoY based on data points for 9MFY21 is promising in and of itself, however, Hamza says that the final figure for FY21 could also exceed 4.5 percent YoY. In his opinion, two factors that could boost GDP are

LSM growth and Wholesale and retail trade.

On the former, Hamza expect LSM growth in FY21 to be 14.5 percent YoY, up from 9.3 percent estimated by authorities, owing to, (i) a low base (4QFY21E: 36.8 percent YoY vs. –24.8 percent YoY in FY20), and ii) the textile sector benefiting from a seasonal uptick in exports in 2Q of CY, overshadowing drag from, (i) supply-side issues, especially in autos, and ii) Ramadan effect and extended Eid holidays in 4QFY21.

From the Investment Perspective

According to Hamza, the latest GDP figures cast a favourable reverberation for FY22 growth projections, given the government retains an acceptable balance between retaining a business-friendly climate and hitting IMF goals in the upcoming budget. Authorities have already stated that the budget for FY22 would provide funding for the agriculture sector, which has been lagging in recent years. In this context, Hamza recommends constructing positions in the tractor space.