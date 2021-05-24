8.26% reduction in imports of petroleum group

ISLAMABAD: Imports of the petroleum group fell by 8.26% in the first ten months of this fiscal year relative to the same timeframe the previous year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), petroleum group imports decreased from US $ 9,480,954 thousand in FY 2019-20 to US $ 8,697,822 thousand in the current financial year’s same time.

It added that imports of petroleum products decreased by 10.27% from July to April 20-21, totalling $3,865,766 thousand, compared to $4,308,302 thousand in the same timeframe last year.

Meanwhile, petroleum Crude imports fell by 4.12%, totalling $ 2,407,420 thousand, as compared to the same period last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas imports decreased by 15.17% during the period under study, totalling $2,026,252 thousand, compared to $2,388,655 thousand in the same period last year.