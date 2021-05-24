Did Angelina Jolie take it too far with her World Bee Day shoot?

The Hollywood actor, Angelina Jolie, recently broke the internet with a photo-shoot she did with the National Geographic for World Bee Day to raise awareness about bees.

Any idea how she did it?

Well, she was covered with live bees for 18 minutes while a photographer took her pictures and here is the result.

The 45 year old actor explained how she got ready for this shoot. She claims that she had not showered for three days. She further adds, ‘Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.’

‘It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone,’ Jolie said.