Shahbaz Gill reminds Bilawal of poor Sindh conditions

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that the Sindh province has been ruined by the corrupt and incompetent government. In response to Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement, he stated that Sindh’s corrupt ministers’ job is to deliver money to the Bilawal House instead of working for the province and its people.

Dr Shahbaz said that economic growth and stability and the performance of the federal government were a Parchi (receipt) issue for Bilawal. He also highlighted the performance of the federal government by saying that $20 billion worth current account deficit was converted into $959 million of surplus.

Moreover, trade volume of the Pakistan Stock Exchange has substantially increased and currently, it is at a record four-year high. The special assistant reiterated that Pakistan Stock Exchange has become the best performer in Asia by crossing the benchmark of 47,000 points. Additionally, a 6% increase in tax revenue and a 24% increase in remittances has been seen in the last seven months.

Dr Shahbaz asked the PPP chairman to have mercy on the people of Sindh and to let go of his phobia against the government. He backed his statement by stating the daily reports of deaths of children due to hunger and diseases such as AIDS and measles. He said that the Sindh government has not been giving any attention to the problems in Sindh, rather, they are peacefully sleeping and not listening to the cries of the Sindhi people.