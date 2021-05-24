New Cyclone, Yaas formed in the Bay of Bengal

KARACHI: According to sources, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a cyclone.

The cyclone has been called Yaas by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and it is 600 kilometres from the Indian territory of Port Blair.

In the next 24 hours, it is forecast to morph into a powerful hurricane.

The consequences of cyclone Yaas will not hit Pakistan, according to the weather forecast, and the sea winds in Karachi will not be affected. However, It is expected to hit and threaten India.

Due to cyclone Tauktae, which passed by Pakistan’s coastal belt without reaching it last week, the port city was hit by strong winds and dust storms.

The cyclone, on the other hand, brought warm winds into the area, increasing the city’s temperature.