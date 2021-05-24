Engineering goods export increases by 23.58% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Engineering goods exports during first 10 months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 23.58 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, the engineering goods worth US$ 182,194 exported as compared to worth US$ 147,430 of the same period of the last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans increased by 41.47 per cent, worth US$ 25,462 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 17,998 thousand of same period of last year. Meanwhile, other electrical machinery exports increased by 26.84 percent, worth US$ 35,036 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,623 of same period of last year. During the period under review, transport equipment increased by 2.94 per cent, worth US$ 10,639 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 10,335 of the same period of the last year.