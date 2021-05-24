Imran Khan to launch of Ehsaas’ Mobile Saving Wallets initiative today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) Initiative in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The prime minister will be briefed on the specialised key features of this financial inclusion initiative of Ehsaas. From now onwards, Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries will have the option of either drawing their money or saving money into digital wallets. The beneficiaries of Kafaalat programme can open these accounts at agent shops or ATMs. Initial transactions through these accounts will include balance inquiry, cash in and cash out, transfer funds received from Ehsaas to mobile accounts, mobile top up, utility bill payments and money transfers.

The aim of this programme is to encourage savings which has shown to help alleviate poverty. It will deepen the financial inclusion initiated under the ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy’.