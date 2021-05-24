Eradication of extremism, sectarianism priority of govt: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Sunday that rooting out extremism, terrorism and sectarianism from the society was the priority of the incumbent government. Addressing a press conference, he said that extremism and force conversion law was discussed, adding that not a single FIR regarding blasphemy had been wrongly registered in Pakistan for the last seven months and in Punjab for the last two and a half years.

If someone thought a wrongful case of blasphemy had been registered against him, he should come to Muttihida Ulema Board and Ulema would reverse it, he said. He said that not a single case of forced conversion had been reported during the last six months, adding that insulting others’ sects could not be allowed.