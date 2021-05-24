To be a Feminist

I support all peaceful protest marches for women’s rights as I consider myself a feminist. That being said, there has to be a conversation, and most of all understanding, about the relationship between political ideology and human rights. Unless this is resolved, polarising viewpoints will continue to prevail, especially around the time of the International Women’s Day (IWD) and beyond.

The feminist movement in Pakistan provides interesting and prolonged dialogue. Some put forwarded socio-economic empowerment manifestos. A few take on a religious turn and others suggest socialist and political proposals. All which is fair enough, given the tenets of free speech.

Nevertheless, the question remains: can I be a feminist without joining specific groups or subscribing to a set of fixed principles or will this always result in retaliatory spats? By not belonging to any recognised group – as I choose through my own free will – would I be now considered averse towards women’s empowerment? As an educated individual, I am aware of the existence of different methodologies to fight for the #choosetochallenge ideals for women’s empowerment.

In Pakistan, it is most unfortunate that conversations about women’s rights have been stifled by religious coalitions who have taken us back decades in terms of modernisation

Protest marches by Muslim women in the sub-continent started in the pre-Independence era. Women have marched for political rights and even stood side-by-side with men in efforts to create this nation. Do we even remember this part of our history anymore? In the media frenzy created against one set of people, we also tend to forget other women across the country. From development workers, to ambassadors, to politicians, to educationists, bankers, philanthropists, and more, all these women were fulfilling the empowerment agenda that Women’s Day promotes. Many women also hold events and actionable plans for the same goals of women’s empowerment and rights throughout the year. Of course, much more needs to be done.

Depriving women in Pakistan of quality education has robbed them of knowledge about their rights and how to fight for them. Change will never be good if the outlying agenda is not dissected and understood. Half of the people I know who were either supporting this year’s Aurat March or opposing it had never read the movement’s manifesto. Many people were also unaware that other women’s marches take place in the country with similar goals.

In Pakistan, it is most unfortunate that conversations about women’s rights have been stifled by religious coalitions who have taken us back decades in terms of modernisation.

Earlier this year, I was fortunate enough to speak to one of the representatives of Aurat March. She was polite, well-spoken, confident, knowledgeable and knew what they wanted. I also admired the fact that the movement has taken the convention for women’s empowerment forward in Pakistan. However, they were clear – to be considered one of them I had to support all of their points. Now here was the conundrum. If I didn’t agree to those which I believed had nothing to do with women’s rights – would I still be considered a feminist? And furthermore, who was going to determine that? Could we agree to disagree on a few points and still remain in peaceful co-existence?

The Aurat March group rep was forthcoming, as they have always been: it is a socialist political movement. That is not what I wanted for myself. I had different political views and was not in agreement with their entire manifesto, which I noticed had previously included opposition to the World Bank. This year there were calls to resist the Single National curriculum (SNC). Neither positions did I agree with.

But here is why I still choose feminism. I choose the right to challenge the status quo and I fight against in all areas where we failed women as a nation; healthcare, misogyny, violence against women, gender bias, inequality, transgender rights, equal education, social injustices, economic empowerment, women in policy making roles, sexual harassment and rape, discrimination, diversity and inclusion. The list is unending. In the same breath, I stand for my democratic right and will not promote a political agenda which goes against the current authorities.

Presently, there is no analytical process noted on the ground. There is only a ‘with me or against me’ scenario. This in itself perhaps represents the most dangerous of thought processes prevailing in Pakistan today.

Dissenters of women’s marches also need to understand the art of diplomacy instead of resorting to harsh rebuttals against women protesting. Thereby making women feel their human rights are being resisted. And most of all, those in governance need to revisit and amend policies and laws which have suppressed – and at times – completely usurped the basic human rights of women living in Pakistan.

To march for women’s human rights is an act of freedom. It should be supported, if it remains just that. This remains the right of every woman, and men should support this opportunity to raise their collective voices for the betterment of women. But I will choose where and how to do this and with whom. And it will certainly not be against world-vetted organisations or the removal of things which I maintain are good for global unity, peace or progress for the country.

The writer is known for her articles on cultural impact