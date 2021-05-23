Apex court forms six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has constituted six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The sixth bench will comprise of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. The benches will hear many important cases, including service and pension matters of the government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases.

The other cases include bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, Islamabad Bar’s review appeal against removal of chambers of advocates, report of DRAP/Implementation of Order in the matter of imbedding substandard cardiac stents, petition seeking declaration of Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 as Repugnant to Article 140-A of the Constitution, petition seeking setting aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019 being parallel legislation, and some others.

These cases also include Federal Public Service Commission/others against declaration of result of paper of “Principles of Accountancy” in exam of Inland Revenue Service, educational institutions cases/admission matters, petition regarding declaration of notification of the Health Department, Sindh government as Illegal, pre-arrest bail plea; and fake elections of Managing Committee of the Society.

Issued fake audit report and illegally registered sub-leases of 47 residential plots and thus aided and abated co-accused to usurp land of the society, post-arrest bail plea and petition filed by the federal government challenging the Lahore High Court order letting Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad also included in the list.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.