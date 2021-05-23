Govt to provide subsidy to poor segment on electricity, flour bags: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that incumbent government would provide subsidy on electricity and flour bags to poor segment of society.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf (PTI), government had set target to increase GDP by 6 per cent in the next two years. A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to develop twelve sectors, he said adding that efforts were being made to create job opportunities. Elaborating the policies of the ruling party, the minister said micro-finance banks would extend loan facilities to people for developing small businesses. Appreciating the overall achievement of the government, he said housing, construction, and agri sectors were progressing while exports had been improving from 40 to 50 percent for the last few months. “We are trying to bring farmers at the open market for selling the products, “ he said.

Replying to a question, Shaukat Tarin said Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and micro-finance banks to open loan facilities for people seeking to establish small businesses. About the Akhuwat project, he said it had disbursed loans amounting to Rs.150 billion to hundreds of people. Lauding the sincere efforts of the Prime Minister, he said Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy and alleviate poverty. To another question, he said in the upcoming budget, we were not going to impose extra taxes.