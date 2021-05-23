PM orders soft long-term visas for foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting under Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reviewed ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and measures to promote investment in the country. PM Khan renewed the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, China and Pakistan, and called it “exemplary” for the world.

“In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors,” the premier said.

A tweet by the PM office shared the video of the meeting.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیرِ صدارت سی پیک منصوبوں پر پیش رفت اور سرمایہ کاری کے فروغ کے حوالے سے جائزہ اجلاس pic.twitter.com/IlDYB1BfyC — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 23, 2021

The prime minister said that CPEC was not only about the economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.

وزیرِ اعظم نے کہا کہ سی پیک نہ صرف پاکستان کیلئے اقتصادی ترقی کی نوید ہے، بلکہ پورے خطے کی ترقی کا راستہ سی پیک سے ہو کر گزرتا ہے. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 23, 2021

The meeting discussed different investment initiatives under the CPEC, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors, and the problems faced by investors and their immediate solutions that came under discussion.

PM Khan directed authorities to remove obstacles to the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors, and ordered the introduction of a separate visa category for people associated with CPEC projects.

He directed the Board of Investment to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove barriers in issuing long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors.

The premier said that all possible incentives should be provided to investors and directed the Home Ministry to submit a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Special Economic Zones and also ordered to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi.