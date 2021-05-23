Interior minister says govt to provide ‘special relief’ to salaried class

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Affairs Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that the government would provide incentives to the poor, especially the salaried and white-colour class in the next federal budget.

Talking to journalists, he said that despite the corona crisis and unfavorable international economic conditions, the four percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the Pakistani economy was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

He said that positive economic indicators mean that Pakistan’s economy has now taken off. “This growth rate will increase further in the next two years,” he said. Criticism of the opposition’s economic development meant merely creating political chaos and instability in the country, he said.

The interior minister said that the opposition parties feared that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his popular government would get more victories in the next general elections and their ‘political drama’ would be stopped.