Fawad believes Nawaz Sharif keeps ‘mum’ on Israel ‘due to properties abroad’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made no statement on Israeli aggression against Palestine as he [Nawaz] had billions of rupees properties abroad.

“The reason for this silence is his [Nawaz] assets worth billions of rupees abroad,” he said in a tweet. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had been expressing his views on each and every issue, and never missed any opportunity to criticize the government.

But on the Israeli aggression, oppression, violence and tyrannical attitude towards Palestine, neither Nawaz Sharif nor his daughter Maryum Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar made any statement, he said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif condemned the Israeli brutality in Gaza, urging the world to act against it. “The world has been criminally negligent to the plight of Palestinians for too long. Israel targeting children and unarmed civilians is terrorism at its worst. I strongly condemn this brutality in Al Aqsa Mosque and Gaza. My heart goes out to the victims. The world must act and act now,” he had said.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also condemned Israel for its heinous crime and urged the United Nations to intervene. “I stand with Palestine. How can the world allow Israel to get away with such heinous crimes against humanity? I call upon UN and all nations across the world to call Israel out on its tyranny. It’s a human tragedy that warrants a human response above religious divide,” she said.

