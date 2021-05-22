Shehbaz takes back plea for implementation of LHC order

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday withdrew a petition he had filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get its order regarding the permission to go abroad for medical treatment implemented, a private TV channel reported.

Earlier this month, LHC’s Justice Syed Ali Baqar Najafi had ordered to remove the name of Shehbaz Sharif from the blacklist and allowed him to go abroad. Later, the federal government challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. During a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had also announced that the name of Shehbaz Sharif had been placed on the exit control list (ECL).

Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in the LHC for the implementation of its order. During the last proceedings in the case on Wednesday, Justice Najafi had sought details from the federal government by May 26 to know under what circumstances the LHC’s decision was not implemented.

The PML-N president on Saturday filed a petition via his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez, seeking withdrawal of his earlier petition. Shehbaz’s counsels implored that the name of his client was placed on the ECL on May 17, 2021. “Due to the issuance of the memorandum, the instant petition may not proceed in its present form,” the petition added.

The counsels said that the petitioner intends to challenge and seek appropriate remedy against the above-said memorandum by reserving his right to seek initiation of contempt proceedings against the delinquents.

“In view of the submissions made above, it is humbly prayed that the above noted main petition along with all civil miscellaneous applications be kindly allowed to be withdrawn with the permission of the petitioner to challenge and seek appropriate remedy in accordance with the law,” the petition added.