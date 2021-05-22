Flouting Covid SOPs- Ignorant people will doom us all

People are seldom following Covid SOP’s as markets reopen. Scores of people can be seen without masks, as if Eid took away all the Covid. It is hard to understand how this nation will survive if the virus resurges.

Tired and stressed doctors in the periphery have horrific stories to tell. Some doctors claim that the situation is worse even in the private hospitals, where Covid patients with bad saturation leave the hospital premises “Against medical advice”.

On Friday, three Covid patients alone got themselves discharged from a local hospital fearing that the doctors will give them injections to terminate their lives and now they are in public spreading Death.

This ignorant nation is all set to write death sentences to even those, who care and who know and have been taking caution and strictly following Government’s SOP’s. Its also nearly impossible for the Government to inculcate “Covid knowledge” in people who are aloof to the dangers of the virus.

Adding insult to the injury, everyone have their own Blind spots, as many are still denying the contracting of the Covid, and to the shock even

the so called (padhay likhay) literate people who went to top schools and secured quality education are keeping their symptoms secret to avoid the process of testing for the virus and save few bucks.

The worst is that many prefer dying with Covid instead of getting inoculated “oh my God don’t have astrazeneca” let’s die with Covid instead!! Whereas they still know that millions got vaccinated, and only less than .000000000000000000000000001 percent died— who knows with what reason and what Illness..

But many in Pakistan are still adamant to spread fake news against vaccines, pretending to be the smartest whereas we may be a nation of stupid people who have lost the sense of logic, but while many may still question me, it is requested to be with me and buy my story, since I’m your well wisher!