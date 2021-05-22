PM promised no favour to Tareen, says Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never extend any favour to Jahangir Tareen, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should not “fly so high”.

He also said the members of the Jahangir Tareen group have expressed confidence in Imran Khan, and that they have decided that all issues will be resolved through mutual consultations. There will be no relief for Jahangir Tareen.

He said this at a reception hosted by Jahangir Tareen group leader and Provincial Minister Nauman Langarial on Saturday. The federal minister spoke to more than seven MPAs and later he told the media, “We are waiting for the report of the committee formed to resolved Tareen cases. We will solve our mutual problems together. We are all like a family. These members have expressed confidence in the Prime Minister.”

At lunch, members of the Tarin group once again opened a grievance session against the Punjab government.

Nazir Chauhan said that the government had released the Ali Zafar report in the Jahangir Tareen case.

The federal information minister dispelled the formation of a new group within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He denied the reports that funds were being given to any member of the assembly.

About the cases against Mr Tareen, he said not only Prime Minister Imran Khan but also common people were not satisfied with the justice and accountability system.

Fawad Chaudhry says that the views of the angry members carried weight and that we will improve the relations to solve their problems.

A six-member coordination committee was formed during the meeting to work to ensure the implementation of the commitments made to the Tareen Group.