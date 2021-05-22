Buzdar wants ‘out of the box’ thinking to increase resources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday chaired meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee to review various proposals for further increase in the resources of the province.

Board of Revenue, Punjab Revenue Authority, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Irrigation and Mines and Minerals departments gave their recommendations for the increase in revenue resources. The chief minister directed the departments to think out of the box for further enhancing the provincial resources. He also directed to take comprehensive and solid measures for reducing the financial burden on the common man.

He directed to continue corona tax relief in an applicable manner in the forthcoming budget. The meeting was principally decided to provide more than Rs 50 billion in corona tax relief in the new fiscal year budget. It is worth mentioning that tax relief was given on more than 25 services in the current budget.

He directed to further reduce the tax rate on certain services in the new budget and said that relief would be provided to the poor and lower-middle-class. He said that the incumbent government was evolving people-friendly and pro-poor policies. He directed to implement the policy for providing maximum facilities with minimum taxes.

He said that a different approach should be adopted despite following the traditional way to increase the resources. He said that providing relief to the common man was a mission of the government. Heads of the Punjab Revenue Authority, Board of Revenue, Irrigation Department, Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control and Mines and Minerals Department gave briefing to the chief minister.

Whereas, Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Murad Raas, and secretaries of departments concerned were also present in the meeting.