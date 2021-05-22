‘Punjab govt arranges best quality vaccine for people’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has arranged the best quality coronavirus vaccines for people and all vaccines are quite effective, according to secretary for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Talking to journalists during her visit to the Minar-e-Pakistan Vaccination Centre, she said that about 150,000 citizens were being administered with the vaccine daily and so far more than 2.7 million citizens of the province had been vaccinated. She said 327 vaccination centres were working across the province and the number of the centres were being increased according to the need of the public.

She said that the government was including people from all walks of life in the vaccination process like teachers, media, judiciary. She reviewed arrangements for vaccination at the centre and directed to operate the centre with better management. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik accompanied the secretary.

NANKANA SAHIB

Through a video link, Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah inaugurated new vaccination centres in Nankana Sahib. He said that the spread of coronavirus could only be contained by adopting preventive measures and through vaccination. On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the number of vaccination centres had been increased to 10 from three in the district.

He said that the increased vaccination centres would facilitate people to get vaccinated themselves near to their homes. Dispelling the impression about corona vaccination, he said that baseless rumours were being spread in this regard. He appealed to the people to get vaccinated to save themselves and their dear ones from the danger of coronavirus.

Ijaz Shah said that Imran Khan had proved himself a big leader by effectively highlighting the issue of Palestine after Kashmir issue at international fora. He said that the whole nation expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinians on the appeal of Imran Khan. Nankana Sahib deputy commissioner, health authority CEO, political leader Rai Aslam Khan Kharl also participated the meeting.