Flick set to be named Germany coach once ‘minor details’ finalised

Berlin: Hansi Flick admitted Friday there are only “minor details” left to finalise with the out-going Bayern Munich head coach poised to take charge of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals.

Flick, who has won seven titles over the last 18 months at Bayern, takes charge of his final game at home to Augsburg on Saturday after which the hosts will lift the Bundesliga trophy for the ninth season in a row.

The 56-year-old is set to replace Joachim Loew as Germany head coach after the European Championship from June 11-July 11.

“I’ve spoken to the DFB (German Football Association) and everyone knows how I feel about the national team, but it’s also the case that things always have to be sorted out, it’s about the little things,” Flick said Friday.

However, once details are agreed, “things could be finalised pretty quickly,” Flick added.

He was assistant coach to Loew when Germany won the 2014 World Cup.

Flick’s profile has shot up since taking charge of Bayern in November 2019 and winning the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles last season.

David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, who are all out of contract at the end of the season, will also make their farewell appearances for Bayern on Saturday.

“Everyone who is able to play will play,” Flick added.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski will make Bundesliga history if he hits the net again having last weekend equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old record of 40 German league goals in a single season.

For the first time since March 2020, Bayern will play in front of home fans despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just 250 spectators will be allowed into the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena with 100 tickets distributed among care workers with the rest going to Bayern fans.