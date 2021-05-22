Hate speech: Altaf Hussain to go on trial in UK in 2022

LONDON: UK’s Crown Prosecution Service Saturday confirmed that MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s terrorism speech trial will start on January 31, 2022, a private TV channel reported.

He has been accused of hate speech and encouraging an act of terrorism. His trial will start on January 31, 2022 and last for about three weeks. Altaf, who requested asylum in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship, pleaded not guilty. Despite a split in the MQM, he still wields considerable influence. He is influential both in the party and its main power base, Karachi. A statement from the Metropolitan Police had said that the speech had been relayed from London to crowds gathered in Karachi on 22 August 2016. Violence had erupted after the speech when MQM activists and police clashed in Karachi. Altaf was arrested at his address in north London on 11 June. He appeared in court and was granted bail.