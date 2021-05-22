Qureshi lauds diplomatic team over Pakistan’s addition to Amazon sellers’ list

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appreciated the country’s diplomatic team in US as e-commerce giant Amazon added Pakistan in its sellers’ list.

“Pakistan has been added to Amazon’s Seller Registered Countries List, empowering our businesses to sell online,” Qureshi said on Twitter who is currently visiting US to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session on Palestine situation. The foreign minister commended the team of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles for “forging new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena”, with the support of Pakistan Embassy in Washington and country’s leadership.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed Khan thanked the foreign minister for the support and encouragement. “We are now determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to market their products,” the ambassador said on Twitter. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chadhry also took to Twitter saying Pakistan’s listing among Amazon’s seller registered list would “create new opportunities for Pakistan’s dynamic entrepreneurs, especially SMEs; create new jobs for youth and help international expansion of country’s businesses. He said Pakistan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles worked hard for access to world’s most popular e-commerce platform.