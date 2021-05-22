Karachi experiences power breakdown

KARACHI: The power supply in different parts of Karachi was suddenly suspended, causing distress to the citizens on Saturday. Areas of Karachi where power supply remained suspended include North Karachi, New Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, UP Mor, Sir Syed Town and Gulberg.

Power supply was abruptly suspended in several areas, including Lyari, Kharadar, Nayaabad, Khada Market, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Meteorological Department Scheme-33. Also, Defense Phase 1, 5, 6 and 8, Clifton Block 5, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 14, 18 and 19, Malir, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Public Welfare and adjoining areas are without power.

The other areas without power were Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Mobile Market, Electronic Market, High Court while Liaquatabad C-1 area has been without power since 12 noon.

According to a spokesperson of K Electric, the 220 KV high tension line of K Electric has been tripped, which has affected the power supply to the connected grid. The power restoration process has started which is expected to be completed soon; there is a load in the system which is likely to speed up the restoration process.

According to a spokesperson of K Electric, the 220 KV high tension line of K Electric was tripped, which affected the power supply to the connected grid. The spokesman also said that the power restoration process has started which is expected to be completed in 1 hour, there is a load in the system which is likely to speed up the restoration process.