Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is only taking notices instead of practically eliminating the inflation. In a statement, the PPP chief said that so far, PM Imran has achieved nothing except inaugurating projects planned by the previous governments. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government cannot hide irregularities by ignoring the report filed by the auditor general, he added.