May 21-Kashmir Martyrs Day

May 21 is recalled annually by Kashmiris across the globe to pay homage to their great freedom fighters like Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and victims of Hawal massacre. Indian occupied forces have always treated the Kashmiris as outsiders in India. Hindutva driven Indian forces are involved in mass killing of Hurriyet leaders from decades. Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by Indian troops at his residence in Srinagar on 21st May 1990. During his funeral prayer, Indian occupied forces opened straight fire on mourners and martyred 70 Kashmiris. Lanes of downtown Srinagar were flooded with mourners after the assassination of their ‘beloved’ cleric. This incident took place at Hawal area of the city, after which it has been known as Hawal massacre.

After 12 years of this incident on 21st May 2002 Indian occupied forces killed Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering. These two great leaders of Kashmiri nation have become the symbol of freedom struggle and written the story of Kashmir independence movement from their blood. The brutal Hindu regimes of India have always been highly venomous for the Kashmiris. May 21 has now become a prominent day of Kashmir freedom struggle and is observed paying tributes to martyrs. Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Shaheed Khawaja Ghani Lone strived and gave up their lives for freedom and got their names written with integrity and respect in the archives of Kashmir freedom struggle.

Before the Friday prayers, the Kashmiri nation gathered at the graves of freedom fighters and laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument. Recitation of Holy Quran took place after morning prayers in all parts of Kashmir and by Kashmiri diaspora abroad for the independence of Kashmir. Kashmiris have conducted a march towards Mazar-e Shuhada in Srinagar followed by Covid-19 protocols. Various protests were also visible in different parts of the world by Kashmiris and across Pakistan including AJK. On appeal of Hurriyet conference complete shutdown was observed to commemorate martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammed Farooq and martyrs of Hawal massacre.

Kashmiris are the unfortunate nation that has been sold twice in the history; first by the British East India company to Raja Gulab Singh in March 1846 under the ‘Amritsar Treaty’ and then in October 1947 when Raja Harri Singh deceitfully handed over the Kashmir valley to India contrary to the wishes of the 95% Muslims. The uprising has scaled new heights after the martyrdom of young Burhan Wani in 2016, drawing attention of the world seeking their long neglected and moral support for the cause. During the last few years, thousands of Kashmiri freedom fighters have been killed and brutally injured by Indian security forces.

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, dissolved the state of IOJK, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. After getting pressurized by RSS Indian Supreme Court refused to accord urgent hearing. This step is alarmingly geared towards changing IIOJ&K demographic profile and its social, economic, cultural and political character. Kashmir valley has been facing imposition of strict curfew; large-scale arrests of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, detention of the entire political leadership use of pellet shotguns, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence and suppression of all fundamental human rights by draconian laws of BJP led Hindu government. It is worth mentioning that the supplies of food, medicine and other necessities of life are deliberately withheld by occupation forces.

From a long time, India has engaged itself to develop a false narrative. India is changing the dynamics of Kashmir Freedom Movement by tagging legitimate Kashmir Movement. India has activated its media, think tanks and NGO’s to propagate anti-Pakistan perceptions. Indian troops are involved in a shameless act like molesting of thousands of women and girls. Another worst act by Indian forces to curb legitimate Kashmir Freedom Movement and create fear among masses is use of chemical weapons against innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK. It is highly condemnable that Indian occupation forces have kept over 500 dedicated torture centers which are functioning in IIOJK.

International powers and organisations should immediately order an independent, impartial investigation into the killings by occupied security forces in IIOJ&K. Now it has been widely accepted that the solidarity shown by Pakistan towards their Kashmiri brethren has boosted the morale of struggling Kashmiris. The best manner to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle is to carry forward their mission until it reaches its logical conclusion.