Jannat Mirza, Umer Butt leave fans speculating if they are an official couple now?

Jannat Mirza is known for her Tiktok videos where she received her fame and now has 15 million followers on the platform.

Jannat posted pictures on Instagram of her and Umer Butt, who is another Tiktoker. Dressed in all white the social media sensations look happy while they look at each other.

A fan asked Jannat is she was engaged or a baat pakki has taken place, to which she commented, ‘BP.’

There has been no confirmed announcement as of yet.