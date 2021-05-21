Six killed in bomb blast at JUI-Naziarti rally in Chaman

Chaman: A JUI-Naziarti rally was taking place in Chaman for the Palestinians when a bomb blew up on Friday.

According to initial reports, the bomb explosion was near Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni’s vehicle. He is critically injured and 6 people have been killed and 14 are injured.

The intensity of the blast was so severe that it damaged nearby buildings and cars. The bomb disposal unit and the law enforcement are gathering evidence and information at the bomb site.

Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan Government Spokesperson, while condemning the terrorist attack stated that the explosion took place near the Pak-Afghan border.

The rally held by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Naziarti) was taking place at the Shaheed Sajid Khan Mohmand Road as a Youm-i-Quds for the Palestinians.