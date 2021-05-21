Amazon confirms Pakistan added to sellers’ list

LAHORE: US e-commerce giant Amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List, claimed Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday. In a Twitter post, he said, “It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. W congratulate everyone involved for all their hard work”. Further to my previous tweet, today @amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List. It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/iZJxO4q1hB — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 21, 2021 Pakistan has not been on Amazon’s list of sellers despite the company’s presence in India. Pakistani retailers wishing to sell their products on the marketplace would have to register their companies from other countries, in an effort to bypass Pakistan. But now, Pakistani merchants will be able to sell their products on the platform with ease.