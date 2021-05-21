Amazon confirms Pakistan added to sellers’ list

LAHORE: US e-commerce giant Amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List, claimed Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday.

In a Twitter post, he said, “It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. W congratulate everyone involved for all their hard work”.

Further to my previous tweet, today @amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List. It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/iZJxO4q1hB

— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 21, 2021