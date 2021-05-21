Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, May 21, 2021


, ,

Amazon confirms Pakistan added to sellers’ list

Ihsan Qadir/Web Desk

Pakistan has not been on Amazon’s list of sellers despite the company’s presence in India. Pakistani retailers wishing to sell their products on the marketplace would have to register their companies from other countries, in an effort to bypass Pakistan.

But now, Pakistani merchants will be able to sell their products on the platform with ease.

Submit a Comment