PTI senator Saifullah Abro’s brother sent to jail in Larkana

Contractor Rahmatullah Abro, brother of PTI Senator Saifullah Abro on Thursday was sent to jail after he was produced before the court of Vth Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate by the Civil Lines police.

Abro was sent to jail due a dispute with XEN Provincial Buildings Department. The dispute took place on Wednesday, over a contracts issue. FIR No: 45/2021 was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 506/2, 504, 353, 186, 371, 365, 147 and 148 on the application of the XEN Aftab Ahmed Abro. The XEN alleged in the FIR that contractor Abro came to my office, issued threats and used abusive language against me and said that you would not be able to work in Larkana and soon inquiries against you will be conducted by NAB, ACE and other probing agencies. He also manhandled my staff outside and tried to kidnap Daroga Ali Hassan and his son through his accomplices.

Meanwhile, PTI’s local leaders Samiullah Abro, advocate Abdul Rauf Korai and others alleged while addressing media at Larkana Press Club that one political party has posted SSPs of their choice in Sindh and through them they are lodging fake cases against their workers. They claimed that Rahmatullah Abro went to the office of XEN Aftab Abro in connection with NIT and a scuffle took place between them. They said they went to register a case at Civil Lines police station where ASP Muhammad Kaleem was already sitting. They further alleged that Abro was called at the police station and was arrested and a fake case was registered against him and was kept in a lock up where there was no fan. They further claimed that SSP took the FIR three times to Bhutto House, Naundero, which proved that a concocted case was lodged, they added.