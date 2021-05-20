Pakistan to observe Solidarity Day with Palestine on Friday

LAHORE: Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that issues of Kashmir and Palestine have become issues of the whole humanity.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the entire nation was standing with brothers of Palestine and the Solidarity Day with Palestinians would be observed on Friday in the country. He said that peaceful protest rallies and gatherings would be organized to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He said Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi would present the stance of the country at the United Nations. He said that ceasefire was the first step while the second step was establishment of free and independent state of Palestine in the region.

“We are in contact with all Islamic countries about the issue,” he said, adding that Pakistan was a strong voice of Islamic world which affects the globe and the stance of Pakistan about Palestine was clear and firm.

To a question, he said that protection of minorities’ rights was priority of the government and every possible step would be taken in this regard. Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri also spoke on the occasion.