CM reshuffles KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of ministers, advisers, and special assistants with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the KP government administration department (Cabinet Wing), Fazal e Shakoor Khan was appointed Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, and Muhammad Atif Khan Minister for Food and ST&IT. Furthermore, Shakeel Ahmed Khan was appointed as Minister for Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaliqur Rehman Adviser to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Taj Muhammad Tarand Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power and Shafi Ullah Khan Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.