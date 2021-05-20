COVID-19 claims another 28 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Corona-virus claimed another 28 lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,lifting the total number of deaths to 3,855, an official of the health department.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed.

He said that 424 people were infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.110 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 48 in Mardan,34 in Kohat,

33 in Haripur and 23 in Charsadda during the time period.

He said the total number of cases of coronavirus in the province have reached to 128,033. However, he said, 575 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours

and the total number of recovered patients have reached to 117,176.

He said the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 7,002 and 8,043 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this the total number of

tests so far conducted was 1,713,929.