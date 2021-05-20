Apartheid of Palestinians must end, Fawad shares Israeli MP’s statement

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday shared a statement of Israeli lawmaker Mossi Raz who denounced eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

“Mossi Raz, Israel’s Knesset member, condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah. Finally, an Israeli lawmaker feels apartheid of Palestinians must end. Palestine is not a religious issue but it’s a humanitarian issue that every human must support,” the minister tweeted.

Since May 10, Israel has killed nearly 250 Palestinians and over 1,000 injured with incessant, brutal and deadly air strikes. The conflict has not only laid bare Israel’s genocidal tendencies and war crimes but also exposed the ‘criminal silence’ by some of the international community members.

In an interview with a Pakistani TV channel, Israeli lawmaker not only spoke out against Israel’s violence in Gaza, and other areas but also exposed what he called ‘selfish’ motivations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mossi Raz is member of Meretz, a left-wing social-democratic but a secular party that emphasis on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social justice, and human rights. Currently, this party has six seats in the Israeli parliament.

The war in Gaza will benefit Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossi Raz said, adding that the use of force was not the solution. “We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years.” He said that the forceful expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah was unjust.