Covid kills 131 more as daily cases near 4,207

ISLAMABAD: 131 more people died of Covid-19 and 4,207 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the country . Statistics 20 May 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,130 Positive Cases: 4207 Positivity % : 8.22% Deaths : 131 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 20, 2021 on the other hand, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio. The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members in attendance via video link.