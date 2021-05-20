Covid kills 131 more as daily cases near 4,207

ISLAMABAD: 131 more people died of Covid-19 and 4,207 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the country .

Statistics 20 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,130

Positive Cases: 4207

Positivity % : 8.22%

Deaths : 131 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 20, 2021

According to the latest statistics, 51,130 tests were carried out during this period. The process of vaccinating people against the virus is continuing smoothly with 4.7 million doses administered so far.

on the other hand, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio.

The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members in attendance via video link.