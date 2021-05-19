Journalists condemn Israel for Palestinians’ massacre

SIALKOT: Journalists belonging to print and electronic media took out a Palestine solidarity rally in Sialkot here on Wednesday.

The rally began near the Sialkot Press Club and ended at congested Allama Iqbal Chowk after marching on various inter-city roads.

The journalists were carrying placards, and they chanted slogans against Israel besides burning the effigies of Israeli flags.

They expressed complete Solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and strongly condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine.

On this occasion, protesting journalists urged the world superpowers and the Islamic countries to use their complete influence to stop the Israeli massacre in Palestine.

They said the mounting killings of the innocent people in Palestine by Israel were enough to shake the conscience of the world community.

They said that Pakistan should adopt a very bold stance over the Israeli massacre in Palestine.

They added that every eye and heart was weeping as Palestine continuously bleeding due to u controlled Israeli massacre.

The journalists also took agitational rallies in Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal here.

They expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine facing Israeli aggression.