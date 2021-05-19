Cop held for taking bribes

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Anti-Corruption Police, along with a magistrate, arrested on Wednesday the CIA Iqbal Town Moharrar, who received Rs 400,000 from a citizen after threatening him with killing him in a police encounter.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of 106 GB Jaranwala, in his application to Anti-Corruption Magistrate Muhammad Saghir, stated that a resident of 108 GB had filed a case against his relative Ali and others in which he was also nominated, and later he was declared a fugitive. Now, the CIA factory area was harassing him.

And a few days ago, the CIA Factory Area arrested his uncle Abdul Razzaq on Satiana Road “for allegedly sheltering fugitive Ali.” Calling on WhatsApp, CIA Moharrar Mohsin demanded Rs 700,000 for the release of Abdul Razzaq. He threatened to kill his uncle in a police encounter if he did not pay bribes, while on May 13 and 18, he received Rs 400,000 at various places and demanded another Rs 30,000.

Civil Judge and Magistrate Muhammad Saghir, along with Assistant Director Complaints Chaudhry Younis, raided the house and arrested Moharrar Mohsin of the CIA Iqbal Division while taking bribes. Inspector Majeed and ASI Abdul Ghafoor managed to escape from the scene. The anti-corruption police registered a case against the arrested Muharram and three other officials, including his in-charge, and started an investigation.