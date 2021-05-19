Yasmin Rashid for enhancing dengue surveillance testing

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed the Health department to enhance dengue surveillance testing in the provincial laboratories.

Addressing a cabinet committee meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, she said the surveillance testing must be scaled up in the entire province.

She said the commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally monitor the dashboard of dengue statistics. She said that all the government hospitals had an adequate stock of medicines.

She said that dengue should be kept under control, and larvicidal activities must continue. “Coordination among the concerned departments must be strengthened for effective epidemic response,” she said.

She said that the implementation of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) recommendations must be ensured.

“I appeal to the people to keep their homes and offices clean and dry, “she urged.

The minister said the Health department was guiding people through the helpline. She cleared that no negligence would be tolerated on dengue prevention, so the administration would have to stay alert on dengue prevention.

The minister informed that the government was undertaking third-party evaluation as well, so surveillance must be intensified.

The Health Minister and the Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations for dengue prevention.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare shared progress measures taken to control dengue spread. The concerned departments presented their respective measures.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting via video link. The meeting was attended by representatives of Police, DGPR, Civil Aviation, Livestock, DHA, PHA, Rescue1122, Special Branch, Higher Education, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission, and officials of the other government department.