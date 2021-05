At least six people died while four others were injured during a gunfight between two rival groups in the Barkhan district of Balochistan.

According to Levies sources, the two rival groups, Jhang and Gajani tribes, exchanged fire over a long-standing land dispute.

As a result, six people died on the spot while four others sustained wounds.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Further investigation is underway.