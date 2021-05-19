Govt considers setting up national food authority to monitor inflation

To monitor rising inflation, the government is thinking of different options, including the establishment of the Pakistan Food Authority (PFA), Replicating the USA, UK, Australia, and India models.

Presently, the government of Pakistan does not have regulatory authority for food control, which is why the authorities are mulling over establishing PFA to have a single food market under one law.

According to The News, the authorities are considering different proposals, of which one is the establishment of a national regulator to have one food market and one law.

The report also highlights that globally, food standards are regulated by the FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarius (Codex). The Codex is a collection of internationally adopted food standards managed by a Commission comprised of 187-member states, including Pakistan. The Codex provides member states with the opportunity to collectively develop international food standards and provide member states with standards that can form national food standards.

In 1995, Codex became the WTO standards for which the international food trade would be regulated. Since the recognition of Codex as the international standard for food and the trade-in food, most countries of the world have established a national regulatory authority for food that oversees national food control systems.