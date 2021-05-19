BTS releases a teaser for their new music video, Queen tweets support for the band’s new single

BTS just released a video teaser for their highly awaited new single ‘Butter.’

The 20 second clip is filled with Queen’s, ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ with Jungkook’s voice singing, “Get it, let it roll.’

Queen has also tweeted in support of BTS’s single.

‘Butter’ is the Grammy-Nominated band’s second all English song after Dynamite.

Since the teaser’s release the video has gotten 23M views and 3.6 likes. ‘Butter’ will be released on 21st May, 10 AM PKT.