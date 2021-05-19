Daily Times

NCOC meeting underway to review coronavirus situation in Pakistan

104 deaths reported in country during last 24 hours

Web Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting is underway in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation in Pakistan as the country’s infection tally reached 886,184.

Minister for Planning and Development, and head of NCOC Asad Umar is chairing the meeting. The meeting will review existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and restrictions on various sectors.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities have been closed till May 23 across the country. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members of authorities are taking part in the meeting as well. The decisions will be taken on the basis of the briefings provided by the provincial chief secretaries.

Meanwhile,104 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 3256 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty four hours. According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center today,   41,771 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 7.79 percent. The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 19,856.

