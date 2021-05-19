Turkish President praises for Pakistan’s unflinching support to Palestinians

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has applauded Pakistan’s unflinching support to the oppressed Palestinian people.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who called on him at the presidential palace in Ankara. Discussing bilateral relations, the Turkish President said his country will host the seventh meeting of Pakistan Turkey high level strategic cooperation council. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations and share identical views on a host of issues. He appreciated the Turkish President’s categorical stance on Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Privileged to call on H.E @RTErdogan. My PM @ImranKhanPTI looks forward to visiting 🇹🇷 this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. pic.twitter.com/1UjGJlGPLV — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 18, 2021