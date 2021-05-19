Sindh professors’ forum voice concerns over transfers, highlight rising corruption in education dept

The Coordination Committee for Timescale of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), Larkana District on Tuesday deplored the transfer of Lecturer Abdul Fatah Supro from the largest college of upper Sindh, Government Degree College (GDC) Larkana to Tharparkar and Zoology lecturer of Dokri college to Kashmore.

After a central committee meeting presided over by Prof. Manzoor Kalhoro, they said in a statement that GDC, where over 3500 students are enrolled, is already facing acute shortage of teachers and transferring anyone among them will deteriorate the already crippling situation and lower standard of education which already stands ruined because of large number of vacancies which are yet to be filled by the government.

They said those should be exposed who are involved in the out of districts and out of regions transfers because they are not education-friendly people as they intend to destroy education and peaceful atmosphere and want to keep the youth illiterate. They condemned such transfers and termed it part and parcel of on-going corruption in the college education department which will never be tolerated.

The Professors further condemned that due to incompetence of the Director, Colleges, Larkana Region, teachers have been transferred a second time from different colleges un-necessarily. They said SPLA is a joint forum of college teachers and they will exercise their right to protest against injustices and for their just rights.

They urged the education minister Saeed Ghani and Secretary Colleges to take notice of this highhandedness immediately, hold a thorough inquiry into the issue or else they will raise their voice against such forced transfers at every forum.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the information told daily times that out of 110 sanctioned posts from BPS-16 to 19, as many as 69 are filled and 42 are still vacant which proves the negligence of the college education department of Sindh and one associate professor is in excess. Out of 75 sanctioned posts of lecturers each of BPS-17, 41 are working and 34 are vacant (over 45% vacant). Out of 28 sanctioned posts of assistant professors each of BPS-18, as many as 23 are working and five are vacant.

As per the sources, there is only one post of associate professor of BPS-19 but two are working. All three posts of IT computer science are vacant. There is no post of professor at all hence the students have been deprived of his expertise and experience wilfully.

Professors Liaquat Memon, Abid Sikander Khokhar, Ali Raza Gad, Aijaz Jamali, Ubedullah Jakhro, Lal Bux Kalhoro, Mubeen Langah, Majid Bhutto and others took part in the meeting.