EU foreign policy chief urges ceasefire, protection of civilian

BRUSSELS – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for the implementation of a ceasefire to stop fighting between Israel and Palestine.

“The priority is immediate cessation of all violence. And the implementation of a ceasefire, not only agreed but to implement a ceasefire,” he said, after a video conference of the European foreign ministers.

His statement was backed by all but one of the bloc’s 27 member states Hungary – which has strongly supported Israel, refusing to support it. He said that the purpose was to protect civilians, and to give full humanitarian access in Gaza.

Josep Borrell said that the high number of civilian casualties, deaths and injured from the upsurge in fighting, including children and women, was unacceptable. “We fully support Israel’s ‘right’ to defence, but we have also considered and stated that this has to be done in a proportionate manner and respecting international humanitarian law,” he added.

Israel’s intense bombing campaign has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in Gaza in more than a week of fighting against Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The death toll on the Israeli side rose to 12 on Tuesday when a volley of rockets Hamas fired at the southern Eshkol region killed two Thai nationals working in a factory and wounded several others. The EU has struggled to find a ‘common position’ on the fighting with some of the bloc’s 27 members backing Israel and others supporting Palestine.

Josep Borrell said that he was conducting intense diplomatic efforts by calling Israeli, Palestinian and regional officials. But the push from Brussels has been hamstrung by the lack of unity in the European capitals.