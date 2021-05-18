Khusro, Dawood calls on PM, discuss proposals for budget

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a statement, issued on Tuesday.

Besides discussion on promotion of small and medium enterprises, proposals regarding promotion of industries and enhancing exports for the budget of the next fiscal year were also exchanged in the meeting.

MEETING ON BUDGET

In the first week of May, the prime minister visited different markets of the federal capital where he interacted with different shops and cart owners before presiding over a meeting on the next budget and national economy. On the occasion, he had said the government should prepare a development-oriented budget in which improving GDP growth and tackling inflation would be the main areas of focus.

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the prime minister as well as Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had desire that the government should focus on development-oriented economy. He recalled that Punjab’s development budget was cut down to Rs90 billion though it was Rs200bn initially for the current fiscal year.

In a recent parliamentary party meeting, the prime minister sought proposals from the senior party leadership regarding the next budget. On the occasion, the participants discussed in detail the national economy, strategy to control inflation, and development projects for the next fiscal year. A senior official said that the government would likely to launch new projects to enhance economic activities.