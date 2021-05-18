Shehbaz urges world to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza

SIALKOT: PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has urged the world and Islamic countries to use their influence for stopping the Israeli attacks against Palestinians.

Talking to the newsmen at the residence of PML-N Sialkot leader Mansha Ullah Butt in Sialkot on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said the mounting killings of innocent people in Palestine by Israel were enough to shake the conscience of the world community.

He said that Pakistan should adopt a very bold stance over the prevailing Israeli massacre in Palestine.

He said that at this moment the OIC and the UNO should play their pivotal role in arranging a ceasefire so that the killings of the innocent people in Palestine should be stopped.

Shehbaz said that every eye and heart was weeping as Palestine continuously bleeding due to u controlled Israeli massacre

He said that PML-N was taking up the Palestine issue effectively at every forum.

He expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine against Israel’s mounting aggression.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif also visited Aallo Mahaar Sharif in Daska tehsil here this evening.

He went to the residence of MNA Syeda Nousheen Iftikhar. He offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls of PML-N MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah.

He congratulated Syeda Nousheen Iftikhar upon her brilliant victory in the April 10 Daska by-polls.