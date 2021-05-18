Bajwa appreciates SBP, overseas Pakistanis for record growth in remittances

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa appreciated of State Bank Pakistan (SBP) and overseas Pakistanis for their contribution in enhancing remittances to a record level.

Well done State Bank of Pakistan and a big Thank you to overseas Pakistanis. #PakistanMovingForward https://t.co/z8DTor0JTz — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 18, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that the workers’ remittances surpassed previous records, reaching to $24.2 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, showing growth of 29 percent over the same period last year.

During the month of April 2021, the workers’ remittances rose to an all-time monthly high of $2.8 billion, 56 percent higher than the remittances of the same month last year.